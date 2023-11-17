Giants' Matt Barkley 'fully confident' he can make impact if called upon in Washington

Considering just about everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong for the Giants this season, would it really be a shock to see fourth-string quarterback Matt Barkley have to play at some point over the next few weeks?

Barkley, whom the Giants signed to the practice squad on Halloween, will be the backup to undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito for the second straight week on Sunday versus the Commanders in Washington.

Barkley, 33, last threw an NFL pass in 2020 with Buffalo. He was signed by the Giants because of his familiarity with coach Brian Daboll’s system from their time together with the Bills.

Barkley was signed when Tyrod Taylor got hurt filling in for the injured Daniel Jones (neck) and was elevated to the active roster when Jones suffered his season-ending torn ACL.

So, how ready would Barkley be if he had to play on Sunday?

“I’m a week or two more into the system and just more acclimated,” Barkley said on Friday. “The bones, the foundation of the offense is just about the same when [Daboll] left Buffalo, but there were things that we changed or were different. So just like relearning little things, some of the play calls. But for the most part, going into this game plan, I’m fully confident.”

Daboll, who said after activating Barkley that the quarterback needed to work on his conditioning, was asked on Friday how he was progressing.

“Making good progress,” Daboll said. “He's prepared. Stays here late as much as we have to. I think [quarterbacks coach] Shea [Tierney] and [offensive coordinator Mike] Kafka do a good job with those guys. Spend a lot of time with both of them. DeVito’s obviously a young player and Matt’s new. So a lot of work in that area.”

On Taylor, who is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 14 as his injured ribs heal, Daboll said: “He’s making progress.”

One thing that would make it more difficult for Barkley if he had to enter the game, is that he has taken zero snaps with the first-team offense. DeVito, as the starter, has taken all the reps, just as Taylor had when he was starting.

In Daboll’s system, when you are using your No. 2 (or in DeVito’s case, your No. 3) quarterback as your starter, you don’t worry about getting No. 4 up to speed.

“When [the starter is] the backup to the backup, you’ve got to get the backup ready to play,” Daboll said. “[DeVito] was the backup to Tyrod, who wasn’t the starter. Now it’s DeVito’s turn to start. Now you’ve got to give as much work to DeVito as he can get, work with [Saquon] Barkley and individual routes and things like that. But the guys that haven't had a ton of reps in terms of backup players, backup quarterbacks, you want to give them as much reps as you could get when they're the starter.”

Big Blue injuries

CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) and OT Evan Neal (ankle) are out . . . WR Jalin Hyatt and LB Kayvon Thibodeaux were both cleared from the concussion protocol and will play . . . LT Andrew Thomas (knee) is questionable.