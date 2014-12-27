Stony Brook's Michael Bamiro hopes to stick with Giants

Friday was the last day of practice for the 2014 Giants, which also meant the end of the run for those on the practice squad. Their contracts expire when they no longer are needed. They have to hope they are picked up by their team -- or any team -- on a reserve/futures deal.

Such is the case for Michael Bamiro, the Stony Brook University product who was signed by the team a month ago to play offensive line on the practice squad. Bamiro said he's gotten plenty of positive feedback from coaches about his play and is confident he'll be with the Giants through their offseason program (which begins in April) and into training camp next summer.

"I think I did pretty well here," Bamiro said. "I'm doing pretty well in practice and enjoying myself, which is most important. I'm having fun playing football. Things should be good here . . . I think I'll be back here."

The Giants like his size, a mountainous 6-8 and 340 pounds. If they decide that current right tackle Justin Pugh is a better fit inside at guard -- something many scouts have projected since he was drafted -- Bamiro could be a possible replacement at right tackle. Or at least in the competition.

Bamiro said signing that contract with the Giants would be exciting. He grew up a fan of the team. More importantly, it would give him stability and a chance to have a specific goal in mind for 2015: making the Giants' 53-man roster.

"It'll give me something to work for, something to get up at 5 in the morning and go in for," he said. "I'll be training my butt off."