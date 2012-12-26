Michael Vick will have another chance to haunt Giants

Just when the Giants thought they might be done with Michael Vick, it appears that he'll be back at least one last time in an Eagles uniform.

The quarterback who has haunted the Giants since arriving in the NFC East seems ready to return to his starting role on Sunday as the Eagles face the Giants in the regular-season finale. Rookie Nick Foles, who took over the job for Vick earlier this season after Vick suffered a concussion, broke his hand last week against the Redskins and Andy Reid said on Monday that Vick would likely get the start.

It is widely assumed this will be the last game for both Vick and Reid with the Eagles. That it comes with a chance to eliminate the Giants from playoff contention surely sweetens the stakes. Vick is 3-1 in four starts against the Giants with the Eagles with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Vick could be testing out MetLife Stadium -- site of his greatest success with the Eagles when he led a 21-point fourth-quarter comeback against the Giants -- as a future home. The Jets are one of the teams that could be looking to add him this offseason. But Vick has said he isn't looking at this last chance as an Eagles starter as a way to impress future teams.

"You never know what I could accomplish," Vick told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Monday. "I could go out there and break a record. There's tremendous upside."

As for the Giants, they go from facing Foles for the first time to facing Vick, possibly for the last time.

"It changes the nature of how you have to prepare," Tom Coughlin said. "Obviously for the two quarterbacks there's a different scenario in terms of how you prepare. If that's the case, then we will focus on Michael Vick."

Canty sprains MCL

Defensive tackle Chris Canty, who made six tackles including two for a loss in limited action against the Ravens, sprained his MCL in that game and seems unlikely to play against the Eagles. He may even be placed on injured reserve so the Giants can add another player for the regular-season finale and, possibly, the playoffs.

"We'll have to see how he responds," Coughlin said on Monday. Canty missed the first half of the season on PUP recovering from offseason knee surgery.