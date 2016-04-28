SportsFootballGiants

NFL Draft: 5 possible picks for Giants at No. 10

Georgia linebacker Leonard Floyd rushes the passer against Georgia Tech in the second half on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015, in Atlanta. Georgia won 13-7. Credit: AP / Brett Davis

By Tom Rocktom.rock@newsday.com@TomRock_Newsday

A few of the possibilities for the Giants’ first-round pick on Thursday:

LEONARD FLOYD

LB, Georgia

6-6, 244

Quick, fast with rangy length; uses his speed in coverage and as a pass rusher . . . Can play in space as a linebacker and then rush the passer on third downs . . . Lacks the strength to face off against offensive linemen on a regular basis.

VERNON HARGREAVES III

CB, Florida

5-10, 204

A playmaker with great ball skills and excellent coverage ability . . . Would likely start as a nickel if he becomes a Giant and be insurance if Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie or Janoris Jenkins gets hurt . . . Does not have the physical stature Giants typically look for in corners, but not afraid of contact as a tackler.

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT

RB, Ohio State

5-11, 225

A complete back who not only is an exciting runner but also NFL-ready in pass catching and pass protection . . . A physical runner who takes pride in his blocking and has played fullback . . . Had only four fumbles in 653 touches at Ohio State.

JOEY BOSA

DE, Ohio State

6-5, 269

Perhaps the top pass rusher in the draft, some scouts compare his skill set to Giants Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s . . . Very strong and physical, solid against the run as well as collapsing the pocket . . . The Giants need insurance in case JPP does not return to form, and Bosa could provide that this season and in the future . . . His father, Joe, was a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 1987 and his uncle Eric Kumerow was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round in 1988.

MYLES JACK

LB, UCLA

6-1, 245

One of the best athletes in the draft . . . A dynamic playmaker who covers sideline to sideline and can rush the quarterback . . . UCLA coach Jim Mora compared his athleticism to Michael Vick’s . . . His knee and the possibility of major surgery required on it at some point could scare teams away.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

