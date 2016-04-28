NFL Draft: 5 possible picks for Giants at No. 10

A few of the possibilities for the Giants’ first-round pick on Thursday:

LEONARD FLOYD

LB, Georgia

6-6, 244

Quick, fast with rangy length; uses his speed in coverage and as a pass rusher . . . Can play in space as a linebacker and then rush the passer on third downs . . . Lacks the strength to face off against offensive linemen on a regular basis.

VERNON HARGREAVES III

CB, Florida

5-10, 204

A playmaker with great ball skills and excellent coverage ability . . . Would likely start as a nickel if he becomes a Giant and be insurance if Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie or Janoris Jenkins gets hurt . . . Does not have the physical stature Giants typically look for in corners, but not afraid of contact as a tackler.

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT

RB, Ohio State

5-11, 225

A complete back who not only is an exciting runner but also NFL-ready in pass catching and pass protection . . . A physical runner who takes pride in his blocking and has played fullback . . . Had only four fumbles in 653 touches at Ohio State.

JOEY BOSA

DE, Ohio State

6-5, 269

Perhaps the top pass rusher in the draft, some scouts compare his skill set to Giants Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s . . . Very strong and physical, solid against the run as well as collapsing the pocket . . . The Giants need insurance in case JPP does not return to form, and Bosa could provide that this season and in the future . . . His father, Joe, was a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 1987 and his uncle Eric Kumerow was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round in 1988.

MYLES JACK

LB, UCLA

6-1, 245

One of the best athletes in the draft . . . A dynamic playmaker who covers sideline to sideline and can rush the quarterback . . . UCLA coach Jim Mora compared his athleticism to Michael Vick’s . . . His knee and the possibility of major surgery required on it at some point could scare teams away.