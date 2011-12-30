Nicks: 'I'll be out there' playing

Hakeem Nicks said earlier in the week that he might have to adjust his game to accommodate his hamstring injury. Fewer deep routes, less of a reliance on speed. On Friday, though, after testing the hamstring on the practice field for the first time this week, he said he'll have no limitations in Sunday night's game against the Cowboys.

"I'll be out there," he said. "I think I can get that [burst] and we still have a day and a half to go. With me treating it and taking care of it, I think that will be fine."

Tom Coughlin said he does not want to have to plan his game around Nicks' injury.

"I want to let him play," Coughlin said. "Let him play the game . . . I'm confident he's going to give it all he's got. He wants to play in the worst way."

Said Nicks, "Today in practice, that was the test to see where I'm really at. I handled it pretty good, there weren't any setbacks, so I'm looking forward to Sunday night."

Nicks, RB Ahmad Bradshaw (foot) and WR Mario Manningham (knee) are listed as probable for the game. DE Osi Umenyiora (knee) is questionable. All are expected to play. TE Jake Ballard was ruled out.

Jerry Jones: Romo ready

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo practiced with a wrap on his bruised throwing hand for the second straight day Friday, but he is not expected to wear anything on it against the Giants.

"He's going to be playing at full strength,'' Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on a Dallas radio station. "It's just a very big-time feel-good to know that we're going to be going in with this kind of quarterbacking . . . Romo is where we had dreamed that he would be and hoped he would be relative to after his injury last week. So I feel good there. It should be even better by Sunday night."

Romo, NT Jay Ratliff (ribs) and LB DeMarcus Ware (neck) are listed as probable for the Cowboys. LB Sean Lee (wrist/illness) and RB Felix Jones (hamstring) are questionable.

Giant steps

RB D.J. Ware, who ran into Coughlin on the sideline last Saturday, said he was impressed that the 65-year-old coach stood his ground. "He's old," Ware said. "You hit an old guy like that and he stands up, that's pretty good." . . . Jets LB Aaron Maybin, whose late hit out of bounds propelled Ware into Coughlin, was not fined on the play . . . LB Mark Herz-lich said he expects to be ready to play next week if the Giants make the playoffs. He suffered a high ankle sprain and a chipped bone Nov. 28 and has not played since . . . Rookie CB Prince Amukamara said he is looking forward to the game because of some mistakes he made in the first meeting with the Cowboys. Said Amukamara, "Every competitor has that fire in them."