Odell Beckham Jr. works out with LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr. had just arrived in California but his body was on East Coast time. That’s why he was awake so early in the morning when he got the text.

“He asked what I was doing,” Beckham recalled. “I texted him right back because I was wide awake and I was on my phone and said, you know, I was just chilling, trying to find somewhere to work out, and he said he was going to work out with ‘Bron right now.”

‘Bron as in LeBron James. And the texts were from James’ advisor Maverick Carter.

“I just put on my shoes and went,” Beckham said. It was around 6 a.m. in California.

For Beckham, it was an opportunity to work with one of his favorite athletes. He’d spent time with James in the past discussing everything from the perils of their fame to what it takes to win, but getting a chance to actually work out with him was something he did not want to pass up.

“(He) just came off the championship series of a lifetime,” Beckham said. “Really, his legacy and everything else was on the line if you think about it from a realistic standpoint. He’s been to the Finals, he’s lost before, he left Cleveland, he came back. He lost the first one when he came back. This one just put the icing on the cake for me as far as going through adversity, as far as being able to handle everything that’s been thrown his way, and then after winning, still having the crave, the addiction, to want more.”

Beckham posted a photo of himself with James after the workout on social media.

“I wanted to see what it takes,” he wrote with the picture. “I got the answers I was lookin for, I gotta be next.” He added a hashtag - “#sb51” - to indicate where he hopes it will lead him.

“It was just good to be able to work out with him,” Beckham said on Sunday. “Obviously you see what it takes and what he is doing even after what he’s already done. I don’t want to say I gained a new level of respect for him because I already have the utmost respect for him. He’s my favorite athlete and the one that I look to the most, so it was just cool, just a cool experience for me to be able to go down and work with him.”