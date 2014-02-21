Packers' McCarthy praises Giants' McAdoo

INDIANAPOLIS -- Packers head coach Mike McCarthy heaped praise on new Giants offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, but said that his system will likely be more of a reflection of Tom Coughlin than anything he picked up as a Packers assistant.

“I don’t know if anybody could be as prepared as Ben is for this,” McCarthy said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday. “He’s ready. I have great confidence in him personally and professionally. He’ll do a great job.”

McAdoo was a Packers assistant from 2006-13, coaching the tight ends from 2006-11 and the quarterbacks the following two seasons. When he was hired by the Giants to replace Kevin Gilbride, McAdoo and Coughlin said there would be a melding of their philosophies for the offense. McCarthy said that may be the case, but it will be a slanted meld. And it certainly won’t be an exact replica of the Packers’ system.

“Really the vision of the football team comes from the head coach, Tom Coughlin,” he said, adding that personnel and personality will add into the equation. “How much it looks like us I can’t really say.”

McCarthy said the restructuring of his offensive coaching staff put the team about a week behind in its normal offseason work schedule. But the loss of McAdoo will likely affect him more on a personal level than a professional one. He said he considered himself a big brother to McAdoo.

“I’m very proud of McAdoo,” McCarthy said. “I’ve known him since he was a young man … I’ll always be there for Ben.”

