Vikings owner Zygi Wilf happy for Pat Shurmur and the Giants

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings owner Zygi Wilf grew up a Giants fan while living in North Jersey so excuse his tempered enthusiasm for Pat Shurmur leaving for the head coaching job with the Giants.

“I’m disappointed,” Wilf told Newsday on Monday. “I’m really happy for him and I’m really happy for the team.”

Shurmur was named the head coach of the Giants last week and met with the media in East Rutherford on Friday.

“The bottom line is he’s a great guy, a great guy to work with,” Wilf said. “I’ll be reading about him in the papers every day and wish him the best unless they play us.”

The Giants had to wait until the Vikings’ season ended to close the deal with Shurmur. The Vikings lost to the Eagles, 38-7, in the NFC Championship. It was a difficult loss for the Vikings, who lost starting quarterback Sam Bradford early in the season, but finished 13-3 and won the NFC North. Wilf said it was hard to get over the loss to the Eagles.

“I’ve been in the business for 13 years and you have your ups and downs,” he said. “But sure, it’s a couple of days but afterwards you look at the future and you realize we’re at the top of the game and we’ll be knocking at the door many times.”

Several Vikings fans who attended the championship game in Philadelphia reported being harassed by Eagles fans.

“Being a former Giants fan, I’m familiar with being down in Philadelphia,” Wilf said. “ . . . The fans are exuberant for their team and I’m proud of the Vikings fans who they really come out everywhere, wherever we go.”