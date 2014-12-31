Perry Fewell still being evaluated by Giants

The evaluation of Perry Fewell as defensive coordinator for the Giants is more complicated than it seems. Sure, they finished ranked 29th in yardage allowed and that should be reason enough to make a change. And even president and CEO John Mara said something has to be done to improve the defense. But Tom Coughlin pointed out some underlying statistics that made it seem as if he is leaning toward retaining Fewell.

"While we're going to be very critical of everything, don't forget there are four major areas where our defense is in the top 10," Coughlin said Tuesday. "Can you imagine being fourth in the league on third down? We are. Turnovers. Red zone. All year long we were in the top four or five in the red zone. Sacks. You have critical areas of defensive football, quite frankly, the numbers in those areas are outstanding. The other numbers are not."

Coughlin said he believes Fewell is still a "very good" coach.

No coach in waiting

Mara busted the myth that Ben McAdoo was hired not only as Coughlin's offensive coordinator, but as his successor. "I laugh when some of you write some of that stuff," Mara said. "A year ago I didn't know Ben McAdoo from Bob McAdoo. Some of you have written that we brought him in here and anointed him the next head coach. The first time I met him was after Tom had hired him and I went down and introduced myself and welcomed him. Tom interviewed a number of candidates last year for the offensive coordinator position, but the final decision was always going to be his. I think he made a good choice."

Giant steps

Quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf is leaving the team to become offensive coordinator at Nebraska . . . GM Jerry Reese said what "bugged" him the most about 2014 was the team's inability to close out opponents late in games. "It's a learned behavior that when you have a chance to close teams out, step on their neck," Reese said. "You have to do that."