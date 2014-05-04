Peyton visits Yankees, gives Eli update

Eli Manning updates can turn up in some pretty strange places. The latest one came today. From Peyton Manning. At Yankee Stadium.

"Eli feels good,” Peyton told reporters while spending some pregame time with the pinstripers this morning, according to our Anthony Rieber. “He was doing some light throwing the other day. Obviously, just upper body. He's disappointed he has to miss some of the OTAs but it's better than missing some of the games during the season.”

Peyton should know. His starting streak ended in 2011, which is one of the reasons why Eli now has the longest active starting streak of any player at any position. Eli Manning suffered a sprained ankle in the regular-season finale and last month underwent an arthroscopic procedure.

Jerry Reese said late last week that he does not expect Eli Manning to participate in OTAs or minicamp, and that the Giants will likely keep him on the side until the start of training camp. Eli Manning said that he is doing some light running about three weeks out of the surgery.

Manning didn’t miss all of his offseason work. He was at the Manning Brothers’ annual get-together with Giants and Broncos receivers at Duke University in early April.

“He threw the ball well down there at Duke,” Peyton Manning said. “He looked good … He's doing well. He's getting better every day."