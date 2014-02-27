Players 'lined up at the door' for potential openings on o-line

Our friend (and former Giants reporter) Zack Berman in Philadelphia pointed out this morning that the Eagles now have their entire offensive line signed through the 2016 season. Must be nice. Because as I pointed out in contrast, the Giants do not have a single offensive lineman that they can ink into any starting spot for the 2014 season as of right now. Sure, Chris Snee wants to return for one more year. But can he? Justin Pugh seems to be a good player. But where? Will Beatty is coming off surgery on a fractured leg, Kevin Boothe is a free agent-to-be, David Diehl has retired and David Baas is coming off multiple surgeries and has an enormous cap number that will need to be dealt with.

Ben McAdoo said that the upheaval for that critical unit does not bother him at all.

“It definitely is an opportunity,” the new offensive coordinator said. “When the door closes for someone it opens for another one. There are going to be plenty of guys lined up at the door to get into the open spots if there are any, and we look forward to helping them improve and developing guys and seeing where we can take this thing.”

Last week at the Combine Jerry Reese said he will start rebuilding the offensive line from in-house, with some of the players already on the roster (James Brewer, Eric Herman, Brandon Mosley, etc) and then look to free agency and the draft.