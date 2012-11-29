Robert Griffin III, Redskins eager for rematch against Giants

Robert Griffin III is excited about another opportunity to play against the Giants. Especially after he and the Redskins were so close to beating the Giants in October.

"It's a game we feel like we should have won," Griffin said to reporters in Washington.

The Redskins led 23-20 with 1:32 left but gave up a 77-yard game-winning TD pass from Eli Manning to Victor Cruz. Then Santana Moss fumbled as Washington was driving in the final minute.

"If you don't find a way to win, it really doesn't matter," Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said. "Any time you have four turnovers, you take a hard look at yourself, and you say, 'Hey, you can't win with four turnovers even though we did some good things.' "

Rocket science

Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall stood by his assessment that it "didn't take a rocket scientist" to complete the 77-yard game-winning pass from Manning to Cruz.

"I could have made that throw," Hall said yesterday. "Eli has made a lot of great throws in his career, but like I said, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that the guy is wide open."

Cruz said he doubted the Giants would use that as motivation. "It didn't take a rocket scientist," Cruz said. "Eli threw it and I caught it. It wasn't that difficult, but . . . it wasn't given to us."

Praise for Torain

Shanahan coached Ryan Torain, the Giants' new running back, when he was with the Redskins and jokingly wished him ill. "I'm hoping that he's not doing anything this weekend," Shanahan said. "Hopefully he's sick, he's not playing very well." Shanahan went on to call Torain a "great young man" and said he was surprised he was a free agent for so long.