Smile, Giants! You're on Candid (War Room) Camera!

The sanctity of the Giants’ war room is about to be breached.

This week, for the first time ever, cameras will be placed inside the team’s sanctuary to record and broadcast the goings-on as John Mara, Jerry Reese, Tom Coughlin and their assembled advisors determine who they will be selecting in the NFL Draft. The Giants will be one of 16 teams to allow the NFL Network access to the decision-making process.

It’s a bit our of character for the notoriously camera-shy Giants, but if past broadcasts are any indication of the kind of behind-the-scenes information that can be gleaned from these situations, about all we’ll see is a few guys on the phone, some congratulatory handshakes after the pick is made, and an idea of the seating arrangements from which we can infer all sorts of fun things. While there will be cameras, there will not be microphones.

The announcement comes less than a week after a report that the Giants were one of three finalists to star in the upcoming season of “Hard Knocks” on HBO. While that report was quickly defused by the league, it is accurate that the Giants are one of the teams that the NFL and HBO can force to participate in the program.

Then again, given their new proclivity to seeing themselves on television, perhaps “force” is too strong a word.

By the way, the other 15 teams with war room cameras for the NFL Network will be (in order of their first picks) the Rams, Jaguars, Falcons, Vikings, Bills, Titans, Cowboys, Cardinals, Packers, Chiefs, Panthers, Broncos, Seahawks and Colts. The Colts do not have a first-round pick, so it should make for some scintillating television when they cut to them on Thursday night.