Snee pay cut unlikely to happen before Tuesday ... but it will happen

Chris Snee’s contract will be restructured and he will take a pay cut. But it probably won’t happen before the start of the new league year on Tuesday.

The Giants’ don’t need to trim Snee’s number to get under the salary cap by that 4 p.m. deadline – they’re actually in very good shape in that regard – but they’d still like to save a few (million?) bucks on a player who they hope will be but may not wind up being healthy enough to play in 2014.

The Giants are not in a hurry to get anything done and know that Snee will be easy to work with when it comes time to strike a deal. So it’s likely something they can work through later this spring as Snee gets closer to actually taking the field.