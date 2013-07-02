Sources: Victor Cruz expected to sign long-term deal

It appears that Victor Cruz's touchdown salsa dance will remain a fixture at Giants games. Citing team and league sources, ESPN Monday reported that the Giants and Cruz are expected to have a long-term contract completed before the start of training camp on July 26.

The report said the framework of a deal is in place but that some details, including contract language, must be worked out. No obstacles are expected.

An NFL source contacted by Newsday gave credence to the ESPN report as being "realistic."

Cruz previously signed a first-round, restricted-free-agent tender worth $2.879 million, but the two sides agreed to continue working toward a long-term solution to keep him from hitting the free-agent market in a year.

Cruz, 26, exploded into prominence in 2011 with 82 catches for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns, and last season he had 86 catches for 1,092 yards and 10 TDs. He has expressed a strong desire to remain with the Giants.