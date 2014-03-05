Spencer Paysinger gets ROFR tender from Giants

The Giants have put a right-of-first-refusal tender on Spencer Paysinger, according to his agent, making it most likely that the versatile linebacker will return to the Giants in 2014.

The restricted free agent will be allowed to accept offers of more than $1.431 million – the salary assigned for ROFR tenders – from other teams during the free-agency period that begins on March 11. The Giants will be able to match any offer or let Paysinger walk; they will receive no compensation is Paysinger winds up signing elsewhere.

Paysinger is one of four restricted free agents for the Giants. The team has already let FB Henry Hynsoki and C Jim Cordle know that they will not be tendering them. The remaining RFA is LB Mark Herzlich. His fate may be tied to the progress that the Giants make with starting middle linebacker Jon Beason, an unrestricted free agent the Giants are trying to sign before he hits the open market next week.