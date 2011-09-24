Three memorable losses to the Eagles

FLASHBACK:

Three Memorable Losses to the EaglesNOVEMBER 19, 1978

Eagles 19, Giants 17Giants fans call it "The Fumble," Eagles fans call it "The Miracle at the Meadowlands." The Giants had the ball and a 17-12 lead with 31 seconds left to play and needed only to take a knee to run out the clock. Joe Pisarcik fumbled a handoff attempt to Larry Csonka and tried to fall on the ball but Eagles cornerback Herman Edwards picked it up on one bounce and ran in untouched for a 26-yard touchdown. Pisarcik was later escorted to his car by police.

DECEMBER 19, 2010

Eagles 38, Giants 31The Eagles came back from a 31-10 fourth quarter deficit, winning the game on a 65-yard punt return by DeSean Jackson as time expired. The Giants went on to miss the playoffs and the game became known as, "The Miracle at the New Meadowlands."

OCTOBER 19, 2003

Eagles 14, Giants 10Before DeSean Jackson, there was Brian Westbrook. With the Giants clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Westbrook returned a Jeff Feagles punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 1:16 remaining to propel the Eagles a 14-10 win.

-- MIKE GAVIN