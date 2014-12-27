Tom Coughlin: 'Every win is critical'

The Giants have a chance to finish the regular season with a four-game winning streak, something that would have them feeling pretty good about the direction of the team. But would it be enough to take away some of the sting from what happened in the previous 12 games, when the Giants lost seven in a row and were one of the first teams in the NFL to be eliminated from playoff contention?

"Probably not," Tom Coughlin said in his weekly interview with Giants.com. "I'm not into whether or not it makes you feel any better or not. We've won the last game of the year four straight years; it would be nice to win again."

That would allow the Giants to finish at 7-9. Cosmetically, that looks much better than the alternative, which would be 6-10. For Coughlin, the difference would be huge.

"Every win is critical, every game is critical," he said. "You're constantly trying to challenge your people to play better, to be better, improve themselves, improve your team, and that's the theme that's been in existence for the entire year."

As they prepare to face the Eagles in this week's finale, Coughlin has reminded the players about the 27-0 loss at Philadelphia on Oct. 12.

"The way we played the first time around over there, there's not one guy who's still in that locker room that was over there that doesn't remember that feeling," he said. "And that was not a good feeling, so there's an awful lot to play for here."

While Coughlin is happy about the recent winning, he said he hasn't spent much time going over the "what-ifs" of the losing, including some close games that could have turned the season for the better.

"I can't afford that," he said. "I stay away from that. What good is it going to do? It's not going to change anything. Certainly, I remember certain things that put the elevator on the bottom floor, in the basement, but nevertheless I try to stay with where we're going and the next opponent."