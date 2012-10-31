Victor Cruz, Giants have contract 'structure' in place

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Victor Cruz is not represented by Drew Rosenhaus, but the Giants wide receiver jokingly took from the Rosenhaus Q&A playbook when asked yesterday about contract negotiations with the Giants.

"Next question," Cruz said with a smile. Cruz did not want to discuss the ongoing talks that he had reported earlier this week, saying on WFAN that there is a contract "structure" in place but nothing further. "The only thing in place right now is the structure," Cruz said. "That's all I can say at this point."

Cruz is earning $540,000 this season after setting the Giants' franchise record with 1,536 receiving yards last season. He hadn't said anything publicly about a new deal until last week, then reported that his agent, Malik Shareef, and Giants general manager Jerry Reese were working toward a multiyear deal. "There's no timetable on it," Cruz said. "It's just being patient."

Cruz reiterated that he's not unhappy with the pace of negotiations or that the Giants allowed him to go into a potential walk year with his base salary untouched. A new deal in the coming days would indicate why he's content. "I'm happy," he said. "That [having the structure in place] is a positive. It's better than nothing."