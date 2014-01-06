Will Beatty has surgery

Will Beatty had surgery last week to repair the fractured right tibia he suffered in the regular-season finale, but he suffered no ligament damage to the knee and is expected to make a full recovery for the 2014 season.

The injury could put a dent in his offseason work, which Beatty said last month would be crucial to moving past a forgettable 2013 campaign. After signing a five-year, $37.5 million contract last offseason, Beatty said he tried to change his techniques to live up to the “hype” of the deal but he wound up allowing 13 sacks. He said he would spend this offseason going back to the footwork and hand placements that helped him earn the contract in the first place.

While the 2014 season has been set as an appropriate goal, it’s unclear if Beatty will be ready for OTAs or even the start of training camp. On Friday, Tom Coughlin spoke bluntly about the ability to move rookie Justin Pugh from right tackle to any of the other positions on the line, including left tackle where Beatty started every game in 2013. Pugh, despite being a rookie, was the Giants’ most consistent lineman in 2013 and the only one to play every snap or every game.