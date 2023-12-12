Aaron Rodgers says Christmas Eve return to Jets rumor didn't come from him

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know where the TMZ report that said he will be medically cleared to play before the Jets’ Christmas Eve game came from, but he said it wasn’t from him.

It would have been hypocritical if it did. Rodgers chastised the Jets organization last week for having too many leaks.

“I’m not sure about some of these reports,” Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “There’s loose lips everywhere. I’m not going to let that sink my ship though.”

Rodgers said he has to clear some hurdles before he’s given the green light to play in an NFL game.

He has stated publicly that he targeted the Dec. 24 game against the Washington Commanders as a realistic return from a torn left Achilles tendon. The determining factors on whether he makes the historic comeback are his health and ability to move and protect himself, and where the Jets are in the standings.

The Jets (5-8) are in 14th place. They’re one of 15 teams in the AFC still alive in the playoff race with four games to go. Their win over Houston Sunday helped keep the door ajar for a Rodgers’ return.

But the Jets have to jump over seven teams to make the playoffs. It’s another must-win this week when the Jets play the AFC East-leading Dolphins in Miami.

McAfee asked Rodgers directly if he was going to play again this year since the Jets are mathematically in it. The conversation quickly veered in another direction and never went back to his playing status so Rodgers never answered the question.

Rodgers got injured four snaps into the Jets’ season and is on a mission to be the fastest player to return from what is normally a season-ending injury.

He’s been participating on a limited basis at practice. He’s doing drop backs and throwing with the quarterbacks during individual parts of practice. After it, he’s running 7-on-7 with mostly third-string and practice squad players.

“I’m getting better, improving,” Rodgers said. “Still some things I got to do in order to be able to be cleared.”

The Jets have to activate Rodgers by next Wednesday or he will remain on IR for the rest of the season. For Rodgers to play in an NFL game, he’ll have to go through contact practice, likely on back-to-back days to make sure his Achilles, calf and ankle are all strong.

Robert Saleh said he’s focused on getting the Jets ready for Sunday’s game. When the doctors clear Rodgers for next steps, Saleh said they will then have conversations about how to proceed.

Randall Cobb, one of Rodgers’ closest friends and a teammate in Green Bay and now with the Jets, said “it’s been crazy” to see Rodgers at practice and moving the way he has so soon after surgery.

“I wish we were in a better position,” Cobb said. “That would give him more of an opportunity. I don’t know what will come from where we are in the season and his recovery. But just seeing him out there in a helmet and being able to drop back and throw the ball is pretty remarkable, being how fast, how soon and how recently he had his surgery.

“It’s pretty wild to watch. I don’t put anything past him. He’s always trying to exceed expectations.”

Rodgers was happy to see the Jets play the way they did on Sunday, especially Zach Wilson. His character came under question last week when The Athletic reported that Wilson was reluctant to take the reins again after he had been benched the previous two games.

Wilson responded with what Saleh called “the best game” he’s played. Wilson threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns in the heavy rain and led the Jets’ struggling offense to 30 points in the second half.

“Every single week, sometimes the quarterback has to make some of those real special plays,” Rodgers said. “I felt like he made a couple of big-time plays. … In the elements, under the circumstances, I’m very happy for Zach. He played excellent. Good to be sitting there with a win. It’s been a long November.”