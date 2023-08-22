Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh see positives in QB playing in preseason finale

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The way Aaron Rodgers made it sound, the decision that Saturday will be his Jets debut was a simple choice after a simple chat with coach Robert Saleh.

“We just had a conversation and the two of us came to an agreement. So it made sense,” Rodgers said after practice Tuesday

Of course, it wasn’t a minor talk on something minor like notes from practice. It’s been five years since Rodgers played a preseason game and that came when he was with the Packers.

So finally playing with his Jets adds more intrigue to the team’s preseason finale facing the Giants at MetLife Stadium. It’ll give Rodgers a chance to test his growing chemistry with new teammates before the season opener.

Saleh added he didn’t want the Sept. 11 game against the Bills to be the first time Rodgers takes the field. While injury risks were on his mind, Saleh also considered what other teams do in their final preseason game.

“You can’t coach scared, can’t play scared. You can slip out of your car and have something happen to you,” Saleh said. “Knock on wood, everyone will be fine. You see some of the great ones out there. Kansas City’s playing their guys, Buffalo’s playing their guys, it’s not uncommon.”

How much Rodgers plays will be determined later. Saleh hinted it won’t just be for one series because he wanted to see his first team offense go through transitions and face adjustments “a few times.”

Even though Rodgers is no stranger to intense atmospheres, Saleh reasoned Saturday would be a good welcome for what to expect two weeks later.

“The Giants and Jets game, whether it’s preseason or regular season, there’s going to be a good turnout, a lot of anticipation and excitement in the building,” Saleh said. “Just didn’t want the first time that he goes out with his new team, new colors, new teammates, new stadium, didn’t want Sept. 11 to be the first time.”

Rodgers agreed. Although he hasn’t played in the preseason since 2018, he enjoyed it when he was younger just to shake off nerves or get hit for the first time. It made the discussion with Saleh less challenging even as the coach likely wanted to protect his future Hall of Fame quarterback.

“I think he was a little more nervous I might have said no but I was already leaning toward asking him to play,” Rodgers said. “So it was an easy conversation. I’m not sure how long it’s going to be but it’ll be good to be out there with the guys.”

Rodgers already has shown himself a capable mentor whether it’s offering tips to fellow quarterback Zach Wilson or praising running back Breece Hall for how much he knows the offense. The key, however, will be how things look at live speed and more importantly, who’ll protect Rodgers up front.

Guards Alijah Vera-Tucker (knee) and Laken Tomlinson (leg) returned to practice Tuesday after not playing against the Buccaneers nor practicing last week. Right tackle Mekhi Becton will start Saturday, Saleh said, as a reward for his strong play the previous game.

Tackle Duane Brown, who has yet to practice since training camp began, was in Houston getting his shoulder evaluated and the team should know more information Wednesday or Thursday.

How the line performs will be just as important as Rodgers’ first game action. Rodgers also looked forward to getting acclimated to the stadium’s new field turf, which was installed in March.

“Got to admit I like wearing seven studs and playing on grass but I feel like the field is supposedly the newest and the greatest,” he said. “There’s obviously been a lot of conversation around grass fields compared to turf fields but I felt like the other night that it was one of the best surfaces I’ve seen.”

It could make for a promising preseason debut Saturday. At least Saleh thinks so and he’s spending less time worrying about it than making sure Rodgers and his team are ready in their final tuneup before the season.

“You can always play the hindsight game or the fearful game, but what’s in the best interest for our team is to go out there and play some football together and prepare ourselves the best way we can for Sept. 11,” Saleh said.