Aaron Rodgers to Jets: What are you willing to sacrifice to win Super Bowl?



Aaron Rodgers is ready for his 19th NFL season and the challenge of helping the Jets return to the playoffs and maybe even the Super Bowl.

Rodgers is confident his teammates are ready, but he has a very important question for them.

How much are they willing to sacrifice to win a Super Bowl?

“Every season there’s a question you have to ask a team, whether you say it out loud or it’s innately understood,” Rodgers told a small group of reporters last week. “It’s what do you want to sacrifice to have the season you want to have?”

Rodgers played 18 seasons for Green Bay, which certainly doesn’t have the nightlife New York has. He noted you can “find trouble anywhere,” but this area has a lot more “opportunities for really fun things.” Rodgers alluded to other things that could take their attention away.

The message from the one-time Super Bowl champ is the Jets must lock in on their mission and never lose sight of it.

Rodgers recommends that players spend more time in the playbook, more time studying and FaceTiming each other and talking football.

He truly believes if this group comes together, the Jets can compete for a Super Bowl and return to the big game for the first time since the 1968 season.

“With your free time, what are you willing to sacrifice in order to get this thing the way we want to go?” Rodgers said. “That’s a question we all got to ask ourselves this year. There’s a lot of goals right there in front of us that are actually attainable, legitimately attainable.”

Other important factors, according to Rodgers, will be how the Jets handle success and deal with adversity.

Everything has been positive up to now. The Jets didn’t suffer any major injuries in training camp. They should be at full strength when they face Buffalo in Week 1 on Sept. 11.

Rodgers isn’t worried about the offense jelling, but he laid out some legitimate early questions.

How much can the Jets get from Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook? Neither practiced much. How many snaps can Randall Cobb play? Can tackles Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown “play a whole game?” Both are coming back from injury.

Rodgers has no doubt the offense will be prepared. He challenges his teammates every day to make sure they are.

He quizzes them about the offense, about his hand signals, goes over cadence. Rodgers is a master at getting the defense to jump offside, and he’s not happy when the offense has a false start. To that end, Rodgers doesn’t believe in having a 20-play walk-through where they go on a single count every snap. He mixes it up, adding double counts, quick counts and dummy counts to keep them alert and ready for anything.

Rodgers doesn’t want robots on the field with him.

“We need guys who can think quickly, listen and then react at the same time,” Rodgers said. “They can’t just turn their minds off.”

Coaches who say, ‘just turn your brain off,” irritates Rodgers.

“That’s just not how I play football,” Rodgers said. “I don’t want my guys to play football like that. The smartest players are the best players. I need my guys to be able to think in real time, and then react quickly and not turn their brain off. That’s just not the offense we play.”

Rodgers has everyone’s attention.

Many Jets have gushed about Rodgers’ leadership and how easily he relates to everyone in the building. But Rodgers said he will “jump a guy’s [expletive] and get on people” when necessary.

In last week’s episode of "Hard Knocks," Rodgers was shown shouting expletives because of poor execution. He promises to be more patient than in Green Bay because everything is new for many players. Receiver Allen Lazard, a former Packer, said Rodgers’ style works for him.

“I think that hard confrontational discipline is all that you need,” Lazard said. “I know it was for me. He was cussing me out or giving me a dirty look after I messed up. That’s what motivated me to not do that again because I didn’t want to disappoint him. Also I didn’t want to disappoint my teammates and more so myself and what I was trying to do.

“I think it was just a great reminder of, ‘Just be on your [expletive].’”

Rodgers couldn’t have said it better himself.