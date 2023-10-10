Aaron Rodgers pleased to see Nathaniel Hackett, Jets get back at Sean Payton after summer comments

Aaron Rodgers was thrilled that the Jets won in Denver and got offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett some revenge and redemption on Sean Payton.

Hackett was fired as Broncos coach after 15 games last season. This summer, Payton, Denver’s new head coach, called Hackett’s tenure “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

Rodgers took great offense to Payton’s comments, saying, “He needs to keep my coach’s name out of his mouth” shortly after the initial comments. He enjoyed watching the Jets shut up Payton with a 31-21 win Sunday.

“I loved every minute of it,” Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “I think one of the coolest things was watching the end of that game, just to see how people love Nathaniel so much.

“He’s not going to make a big deal about it. He’s a man. Those comments were [expletive] in the beginning of the season. We all wanted that for him, for sure. I’m really happy for him.”

Rodgers is home in California, rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon. He hasn’t ruled out playing again this season, and each Jets win helps.

He said last week he thinks he will put himself in a position where a decision needs to be made about playing, but the Jets “need to be alive and winning for that to even be in the conversation.”

Rodgers also said he was “happy” for Zach Wilson and that “he made some big-time throws.” Rodgers said the game was “a little nerve-wracking for sure,” but the way it ended “was pretty special.” Quincy Williams had a strip-sack on Russell Wilson, then Bryce Hall scooped the football up and returned it for a touchdown with 29 seconds left.

“Proud of our boys,” Rodgers said. “That was a big win for us.”

The Jets (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak and can get to .500 with a home win Sunday over the undefeated Eagles, who they are 0-12 against all-time.

Garrett Wilson was relieved that the defense stepped up at the end in Denver because he blamed himself for putting them in that position. The previous series ended with Zach Wilson getting picked off by Patrick Surtain II on a pass that was intended for Wilson.

During his weekly appearance on “The Bart and Hahn Show” on ESPN Radio, Garrett Wilson said he should have done everything possible to make that catch.

“I made an inexcusable play to let him intercept that ball that I’m upset with,” Wilson said.

Zach Wilson’s throw wasn’t perfect. If it was a little more on the outside, Garrett Wilson probably would have made the catch. Still, the talented receiver said it was on him for not fighting for the ball more. Surtain made a great play, gaining control and squeezing the football between his legs.

“He played it well,” Wilson said. “Once I saw the ball in the air, it’s, ‘How can I make this play?’ For me, it was go back through his body and either try and draw a [pass interference] and make this catch or draw a PI and see what happens. Play the ball so they can make a call, make it hard on the refs. That was kind of my mindset.

“I didn’t finish the catch. I don’t think I got my right hand to it. The next thing I know he had the ball. I don’t really know how he had caught it. That was one of those picks, where you’re like, ‘How did it happen?’ But I got to make that play and, at the least, it can’t be an interception. That ball has got to be my ball or no one’s ball.

“That was my fault. It shouldn’t have came down to what it did at the end of the game. Luckily, we got a top defense in the league that can cover my [butt]. The reality is I’ve got to make that play.”

Hardman’s days numbered

The Jets may move on from receiver Mecole Hardman. According to ESPN, the Jets are seeing if they can trade Hardman, who has not been a part of the offense after signing a one-year, $4 million contract.

Hardman has played only 22 snaps and was inactive for Sunday’s game. The former Kansas City wideout has one catch for 6 yards.

Undrafted rookie free agent Xavier Gipson has been playing Hardman’s expected role as kickoff/punt returner and Swiss Army knife in the offense.

Jets work out RT Collins

Veteran right tackle La’el Collins worked out for the Jets on Tuesday. The former Cowboys and Bengals lineman could be a replacement for right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, who tore his Achilles tendon on Sunday. Collins has recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in December. He’s started 86 of the 89 NFL games he’s played.