Jets coach Robert Saleh calls Aaron Rodgers wish list story 'silly' and 'tired'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Robert Saleh sounded off on how the Aaron Rodgers’ wish list story has been portrayed, calling it a “silly” and “tired” narrative.

Saleh came to his new quarterback’s defense on Friday when he was asked about the purported wish list of players that Rodgers gave the Jets when they were pursuing him. Saleh said it’s “common practice” for new coaches and established quarterbacks to want people they know and trust with them.

The Jets have signed several ex-Packers, including Rodgers’ former receiver and close friend Randall Cobb on Wednesday. Saleh said offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who held the same title in Green Bay, had the same names on his wish list as Rodgers.

“I just think it’s a silly narrative with regards to wish list,” Saleh said following Jets rookie minicamp. “It’s very common for new faces to want old faces to be able to come in and help accelerate the installation of a program. Everything is being pinned on the quarterback. It’s not just him. Hackett has stuff to say about it.”

The Jets signed former Packers receiver Allen Lazard weeks before the trade for Rodgers was done. They’ve also signed Rodgers’ former backup quarterback Tim Boyle, tackle Billy Turner and Cobb. They all played for Hackett. Saleh said Hackett loves all those guys.

“Of course, you’re going to surround a coach with people who he feels will be able to plant the flag,” Saleh said. “That whole narrative of whatever people are trying to put on the quarterback, I think it’s tired.”

Saleh also pointed out that Tom Brady wanted Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown as teammates in Tampa Bay and they were. Saleh added that when the Jets hired him, he had his own wish list of players he coached and knew the systems they would run. He rattled off the names Solomon Thomas, Marcel Harris, D.J. Reed, Kwon Alexander, Laken Tomlinson and Tevin Coleman.

The Jets didn’t get everyone on Rodgers’ list. Odell Beckham Jr. chose to sign with Baltimore. But another former Packer could be on the way – tight end Marcedes Lewis.

“You never know,” Saleh said with a smile.

Rodgers has only been a Jet for a little more than two weeks, but he’s made a quick impact on everyone in the building.

Saleh said he’s “never been around a quarterback quite like him personally.” He referenced Rodgers’ experience and how he communicates and said it’s like “having another coach out there.”

Saleh also said he’s not surprised that Rodgers has been a fixture in the offseason program. He expected Rodgers to be present to try and acclimate himself with his teammates and start working toward getting on the same page.

“You just see a fire in the guy’s eye when you’re sitting and talking to him,” Saleh said. “He’s going to do everything. He’s coming to win. You can just feel it in his voice. You can see it in his eyes, the way he’s going about his business.”

Sauce Gardner, who attended a Knicks game with Rodgers Tuesday, said he catches himself watching Rodgers throwing the ball and said he’s so “smooth” and that he “makes it look effortless.” Gardner said going against Rodgers every day in training camp will make him better.

“He was just telling me that he is going to be to help me out, tell me how teams are going to try to attack me, tell me the things that I can work on as a cornerback,” Gardner said. “He was telling me he’s got the secret gems that he can just give me.”

Coan in camp

Jack Coan, the former Sayville High School star quarterback, is taking part in the Jets’ rookie minicamp as a tryout. He also was invited to the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie minicamp next weekend.

Two-minute drill

Fifth-round picks, running back Israel Abanikanda and linebacker Zaire Barnes, sixth-round defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse and seventh-round tight end Zack Kuntz signed their rookie contracts. … The Jets signed 13 undrafted free agents: wide receivers Jason Brownlee (Southern Miss.), T.J. Luther (Gardner-Webb) and Xavier Gipson (Stephen F. Austin), offensive lineman Brent Laing (Minnesota-Duluth), running back Travis Dye (USC), tight end E.J. Jenkins (Georgia Tech), defensive end Deslin Alexandre (Pitt), linebackers Caleb Johnson (Miami), Maalik Hall (S.E. OK. State) and Claudin Cherelus (Alcorn State), cornerback Derrick Langford (Washington State), and safeties Marquis Waters (Texas Tech) and Trey Dean (Florida).