Jets reportedly trying to sign Packers receiver Allen Lazard

Some of Aaron Rodgers’ friends could be coming to the Jets soon.

Rodgers still hasn’t publicly stated where or if he will play football this season, but the Jets reportedly are engaged in acquiring one of his favorite targets, Allen Lazard.

Reaching an agreement with Lazard would figure to only help the Jets’ chances of acquiring Rodgers in a trade from Green Bay, which appears to be close to happening.

There have been rumblings about Rodgers coming as a package deal with some players. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner mentioned it on his new YouTube stream, saying “It’s package deals all over.” He was joined in the video by Jets receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall.

Lazard has spent his entire five-year career in Green Bay catching passes from Rodgers. The Jets could also pursue another former Packers receiver and close friend of Rodgers, Randall Cobb, as well as Lions free-agent running back Jamaal Williams. He played with Green Bay and Rodgers from 2017 to 2020.

The Jets undoubtedly would do it for Rodgers, but it also makes sense from a fit and familiarity standpoint. New Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett held the same title in Green Bay for three seasons and worked with all of those players.

The 6-foot-5 Lazard would be a big target to complement Wilson and Elijah Moore. Lazard has caught 169 passes for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. Last season, Lazard set career highs with 60 catches for 788 yards, and he scored six touchdowns. It was the first time in his career Lazard wasn’t playing with star receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Raiders.

If the Jets end up with Lazard it would likely mean that Corey Davis’ days in the green and white are numbered. There have been rumors that he could be going back to Green Bay in a Rodgers trade. If not, Davis’ $10.5 million salary for 2023 is not guaranteed. The Jets could just release him to create some space.