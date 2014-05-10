Amaro thought he'd be Jets’ first-round pick

Jace Amaro won’t soon forget his Day 1 snub.

The former Texas Tech tight end -- who was taken 49th overall Friday by the Jets -- said he expected to be drafted long before the second round got underway.

“Honestly I thought the Jets were going to pick me with the first pick, just cause of the vibe I had when I met with the staff up there and it just felt right,” Amaro said in an ESPN radio interview, reiterating comments he made in an earlier conference call with Jets beat writers.

“And when they didn’t pick me and I knew they weren’t going to pick until 49th…I got just a little disappointed that they kind of passed me up. So I’m just really glad that I ended up falling in their lap.”

Amaro made it clear on the conference call that North Carolina’s Eric Ebron shouldn’t have been considered the top tight end in this year’s draft class. At least one NFL team disagreed however -- Ebron was taken 10th overall by the Lions.

Despite his second-round selection, Amaro is still confident he’s a first-round talent.

“I wouldn’t have left school if I didn’t know that I was going to be taken in the first round,” he told ESPN radio host Dave Rothenberg. “So of course I’m going to be coming in there with a big chip on my shoulder and proving a lot of people wrong. …I plan on showcasing my skills and proving I’m the best TE prospect in this class and ultimately to be the best tight end in the NFL.”

Amaro highlighted his versatility, noting that “I can play receiver, I can play slot, I can play tight end. I can play running back in some cases.”

He also touted his route-running ability and pointed out that he hauled in almost 110 catches while playing with two true-freshman quarterbacks.