Antonio Cromartie on NFL's marijuana ban: 'We’re just going to do it anyway'

NFL players should be allowed to smoke weed if they want to, said Antonio Cromartie.

During a sit-down interview posted last week on an entertainment web site, the Jets cornerback said he believes the league should remove marijuana from its banned substances list.

“They need to just let it go,” the three-time Pro Bowler told Thisis50.com, a web site affiliated with hip-hop rapper 50 Cent.

“We’re just going to do it anyway,” added Cromartie. “They just need to let it go. They need to go ahead and say, ‘Y’all go ahead, smoke it, do what you need to do.’”

Cromartie, who also talks about the Jets' quest to be Super Bowl contenders, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and the retention of Jets head coach Rex Ryan, states his claim about marijuana around the 3:20-mark.

The cornerback later took to Twitter Wednesday to clarify his statement:

"The interview that I did on the weed policy, I never said We're I said tht[sic] Players will smoke anyway. I don't smoke so I don't care about it," he wrote.

He followed up by tweeting: "I guess when there's nothing to talk in the football world this is what happens."

Here's the video: