Antonio Cromartie signs one-year deal with Arizona

So much for a reunion between Rex Ryan and Antonio Cromartie.

Instead, the veteran cornerback has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, two sources confirmed to Newsday Thursday afternoon.

The Jets released Cromartie two days before the start of free agency in an effort to clear cap space. But while the cornerback held out hope that he would return to Florham Park, it appears the Jets didn't share the same feeling.

Cromartie flew to Arizona last week and visited with the Cardinals on Thursday -- and by evening, both sides were trying to figure out how to add the cornerback to their Cards defense.

Now, the Jets have a glaring hole in their secondary. They visited with Dominique Rogdgers-Cromartie over the weekend, but the former Bronco decided to sign with the rival Giants instead. The Jets -- who also failde to sign top priority Vontae Davis -- also showed no interest in re-signing Darrelle Revis, who was signed with the Patriots after being released by the Bucs.

As of this moment, the Jets starting cornerbacks are Dee Milliner, Kyle Wilson and Darrin Walls.