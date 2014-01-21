Antonio Cromartie to replace injured Patriots CB Aqib Talib in Pro Bowl

The Jets now will have two representatives in the 2014 Pro Bowl – and neither of them is Muhammad Wilkerson.

A day after center Nick Mangold was invited to replace Seattle’s Max Unger in Hawaii later this month, the Jets announced Monday that Cromartie will replace injured Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib in the Pro Bowl.

"Thank u everyone for your blessings. I'm rely[sic] excited right. But most importantly I'm very blessed n fortunate 2 b aprt [sic] of the Pro Bowl. And represent the Jets Organization," Cromartie tweeted Monday night.

Talib was injured on a second-quarter pick set by wide receiver Wes Welker in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. The Broncos went on to win the game, 26-16, and on Monday, Pats coach Bill Belichick called out Welker for delibertately trying to injure Talib.

No Jets players were selected outright for the Pro Bowl last month. Instead, Mangold and Wilkerson, their third-year defensive stud, were selected as first alternates. Cromartie, who was severely limited all season due to a nagging hip injury, was a second alternate.

The eight-year veteran could wind up being a salary-cap casualty this offseason because he carries a $15-million cap hit in 2014. That also includes a $5-million roster bonus in March. Cromartie, who turns 30 in April, also may need offseason hip surgery.

But the Jets cornerback has maintained he wants to finish his career in green and white.