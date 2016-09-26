Austin Seferian-Jenkins claimed off waivers by Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. —Three days after he was released by the Buccaneers following his second DUI arrest in three years, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was claimed off waivers by the Jets. To make room, the team waived linebacker Julian Stanford.

General manager Mike Maccagnan was not made available for comment.

Seferian-Jenkins (6-5, 262 pounds) will bring plenty of baggage and failed expectations with him when he joins his new team. He was arrested and charged with a DUI early Friday morning in Tampa. And shortly after posting the $750 cash bail for his release, his time with the Bucs came to and end.

According to ESPN, which cited the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, the tight end was pulled over at 3:42 a.m. Friday “for driving erratically and speeding.” After being clocked at 75-80 mph in a 55-mph zone, Seferian-Jenkins was arrested and charged with DUI and violation of an Ignition Interlock Device restriction stemming from a 2013 DUI arrest while he was at the University of Washington. At that time he pleaded guilty to a DUI charge and served one day in jail.

A second-round pick of the Bucs in 2014, Seferian-Jenkins’ career has been sidetracked by injuries and off-field incidents. He has 45 catches for 603 yards in 18 games during his two-plus seasons in the NFL.

Seattle’s Wilson has sprained MCL

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Russell Wilson sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Though he said there’s “obviously consideration” to sitting Wilson against the Jets, Carroll said his quarterback “feels great” and is “walking fine.” The Seahawks will be without running back Thomas Rawls, who was diagnosed with a slightly cracked fibula in his left leg.

Jet streams

Rookies Jalin Marshall and Lawrence Thomas underwent MRIs on Monday to gauge the severity of their shoulder injuries . . . The Jets are set to work out former Bills and Saints running back C.J. Spiller on Tuesday, according to NFL.com.