Brandon Marshall clarifies tweets about marijuana from last weekend

Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall created a minor stir Sunday with tweets in which he expressed concern he might test positive for marijuana use because of all the secondhand smoke he was exposed to at his sister's wedding over the weekend in Jamaica.

Tuesday he said he mostly was "just having fun," but he did say the smell of smoke on the island was pervasive.

"I was at my sister's wedding and I was just thinking about it because you hear about these cases all the time," Marshall said at an event to announce a partnership between Dick's Sporting Goods' "Sports Matter" program and DonorsChoose.org to fund youth programs facing budget shortfalls.

"I was just kidding around. It was like everywhere we would walk. I walk into my room after the day is over and it was like, 'You smell that?!' Or you'll just be on the bus and the driver smells like it. I was like oh, man, this is crazy."

On Sunday, Marshall tweeted, "Dear @NFL there's smoke everywhere in Jamaica. I'm a occasional drinker (wine) red to be exact, but I do not smoke. Please help!!!"

In another post he wrote, "It smells like Denver over here!!! I better not fell my drug test."