Brandon Marshall: Darrelle Revis gets special treatment

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Brandon Marshall thinks officials sometimes give Darrelle Revis the Michael Jordan treatment.

The Dolphins wide receiver said Wednesday he definitely believes that was the case in the Jets' 24-6 win on Oct. 17, when Revis picked off a pass at the goal line intended for Marshall and raced 100 yards for a touchdown.

"My technique could have been better, but at the same time, I think they gave him the Jordan Rule," Marshall said. "You get a little close to Michael Jordan, they're going to call a foul. It works that way in football. Some guys, they're scared to throw the flag. He may be getting that rule."

Marshall said he's noticed teams are throwing at Revis more than previously.

"Darrelle is one of the best corners in the league right now," Marshall said. "But he's still human. I look at my matchup against Darrelle and it reminds me of a boxing match. It's 12 rounds. It's a fight. We're both physical players. We're both tough, smart players. It's fun. I love competing versus the best."

Harris snub bothers Rex

Rex Ryan wasn't pleased linebacker David Harris is only a Pro Bowl alternate and possibly won't be joining teammates Revis, D'Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold in Hawaii for the Jan. 29 game.

"Let the facts speak for themselves," Ryan said. "David Harris has five quarterback sacks, four interceptions -- probably twice as many as any linebacker. He's a middle linebacker. He's made more plays than anybody in this league . . .

"If there is ever a guy that's deserving of it, it's David Harris without question."

Extra points

Dolphins linebacker Jason Taylor, who played with the Jets last season, announced his retirement and Sunday will be his final game . . . Miami left tackle Jake Long (torn pectoral) was placed on IR yesterday.