Jets RB Dalvin Cook is off to a slow start, but Robert Saleh pleads for patience

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Dalvin Cook is off to a really slow start as a Jet. Robert Saleh said to give Cook time.

Saleh indicated that Cook is a little behind after signing with the Jets in August. Saleh believes Cook is making strides.

It’s yet to show on the field. Cook’s burst hasn’t been there. The four-time Pro Bowler is only averaging 2.5 yards per carry, which is 44th among running backs.

“He’s coming along,” Saleh said. “Remember, he didn’t have OTAs, he didn’t have training camp. He’s still getting his legs underneath him. I’ll speak for him, I’m sure he wants more, I’m sure he wants more production.

“He needs to continue to work. He’s getting faster. His GPS numbers are showing he’s getting a lot faster. It looks like he’s getting his legs underneath him. We just need to find those guys a little bit more opportunity.”

Cook and Breece Hall have been sharing the work. Cook has 38 touches and Hall has 37. Saleh said Wednesday that Hall, who tore his ACL last year, no longer has a pitch count. The Jets likely will feature Hall more now.

In the last three games, Cook has run for 7, 16 and 18 yards, respectively. Coming into this season, he rushed for under 20 yards three times in 73 games and never in single digits.

“I’m sure it’s an adjustment for him, but he’s starting to get his legs underneath,” Saleh said. “So he’s trending in the right direction.”

Call consistency wanted

Saleh wants more consistency from NFL officials. This was the result of Saleh seeking clarity on the holding call on Sauce Gardner in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to Kansas City. The penalty negated Michael Carter II’s interception late in the game.

“The call doesn’t matter,” Saleh said. “You can look at that clip and say that he fouled, didn’t foul. The clarity is just the consistency at which we officiate.”

Saleh said both teams got away with penalties for the first three quarters and a style of play was established, but it changed late in the game.

“Their DBs are handsy, our DBs are handsy,” Saleh said. “It’s just, why in the fourth quarter did we decide that that’s all? You could look at every play, I promise you someone’s cheating on every play. You can throw a flag on every play. That’s not the point. It’s where’s the consistency? That was kind of where the frustration was.”

Short corners

D.J. Reed showed concussion symptoms on Monday and is now in the protocol. Saleh is “optimistic” that Reed will be cleared to play on Sunday.

Backup corner Brandin Echols already has been ruled out. On Wednesday, the Jets worked out corners including veteran Terrance Mitchell. Saleh said they would sign someone to the practice squad.

No QB changes

Tim Boyle will be Zach Wilson’s backup again this week. Trevor Siemian, who was signed last week, will remain the practice team QB.

Two-minute drill

Safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and guard Wes Schweitzer (concussion) practiced on a limited basis. Both players missed the past two games. … Rookie offensive tackle Carter Warren (shoulder) and defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse (foot) returned to practice, opening their 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve.