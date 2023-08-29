Dalvin Cook works out in his first practice with Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Dalvin Cook signed with the Jets more than two weeks ago, but it wasn’t until Tuesday that he felt part of the team.

Cook practiced, was in the huddle with Aaron Rodgers and took handoffs all for the first time with his new team.

“It was surreal,” Cook said. “I got in the huddle, I was like, ‘I’m back in the huddle now.’ Just embrace the moment, it was time to go to work. I was itching to get back on the field. Just to get that out of the way and get back on the green grass with the fellas, it was good for me.

“Now I feel like I’m part of the Jets,” Cook added. “Now I feel like I’m part of the team.”

Cook was in Florida most of last week for the birth of his child. He returned for the Jets’ final preseason game and watched from the sideline. Now, it’s all about getting Cook ready for the Week 1 game against the Bills on Sept. 11.

The four-time Pro Bowl back had offseason shoulder surgery, but he continued to work out and feels strong. Cooks expects to be the same explosive player he has been when he makes his Jets’ debut.

“I’ve been working my tail off and I’m ready to go play,” Cook said.

Robert Saleh said Cook would be limited in practice. Cook said he took part in everything. Either way, Saleh doesn’t think it will take Cook long to get in football condition and up to speed on the Jets’ offense.

“I feel really confident about him and his ability to hit the ground running,” Saleh said. “It’s just a matter of getting his legs underneath him.”

Cook rushed for 5,024 yards and 43 touchdowns over the past four seasons with the Vikings. He also averaged 42.5 catches for 349.8 yards over that span. Cook won’t have the same role. Second-year pro Breece Hall is expected to be the Jets’ lead back. Cook is not a bad option as 1A.

“I’m kind of excited to see,” Cook said about his role. “I got a great skill set, I come with a unique skill set, which I can catch the ball out of the backfield. I can be explosive at any position around the offense. I’m just looking forward to how they use me. I’m available for anything. I’m ready to go.”

Hall got off to a terrific start as a rookie before tearing his ACL in Week 7. He showed he could be a dual-threat back in his abridged first season. In his first NFL start, Hall rushed for 116 yards in Green Bay in Week 6. The previous game, Hall amassed 197 scrimmage yards on 18 rushes and two catches.

The Jets have slowly worked Hall back into practice. If they’re both healthy, the Jets could have arguably the best running back tandem in the NFL.

“A lot of people are going to put us at the top, but we just got to go put the work in,” Cook said. “The talent that Breece has, I think we’re going to be something special together. We just got to go do it.”

The Jets feel really good about their backfield.

Former starter Michael Carter is their No. 3 back and rookie speedster Izzy Abanikanda has made a quick recovery from a thigh injury that Saleh initially feared was his knee. Saleh said “it’s surprising and it’s shocking” how quickly Abanikanda has come back from his injury.

For Cook, playing with Rodgers was a big draw. He also said it was important to come to a ready-made team that has a chance to win. He thinks the Jets have one of the best defenses in the league.

“When you have a great defense, you get the opportunities on offense to go do something special,” Cook said. “You look around at the guys we got here, I feel like we’ll be able to do something special. The defense is going to give us an opportunity. We just got to go capitalize on them.”