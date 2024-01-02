Dalvin Cook, Jets part ways ahead of season finale

Dalvin Cook’s time with the Jets is over.

The running back is being released by the team ahead of the final week of the NFL season, his agency told several outlets Tuesday.

Cook’s lone campaign with the Jets was a dud. After rushing for 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons with the Vikings, the 28-year-old had just 67 carries for 214 yards and no touchdowns this year.

According to multiple reports, Cook will forfeit remaining guaranteed money to help secure his immediate release and potentially join a playoff-bound team through waivers.