Damar Hamlin situation reminds Jets what a dangerous game they play

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets were shaken up by and reminded how dangerous their sport is after what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Bengals, needed CPR and is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“It’s an unfortunate tragedy,” Robert Saleh said. “Our thoughts and prayers to him and praying for a speedy recovery.”

The Jets had a team meeting before holding a walkthrough practice and opened it up for the any players to speak. There were also doctors present if the players had any questions.

Sheldon Rankins said it was a situation where players didn’t really know what to say.

“You just pray and pray that he’s able to walk out of there fine and he’s able to live his life normally for the rest of his life,” Rankins said.

Rankins was watching the game and said he “was almost in disbelief” about what he was seeing.

“It’s tough to watch that and understand that that’s truly the life we live,” Rankins said. “Going out there you can never know what can happen on a given play. It’s such a freak accident.

“It’s bad enough for anybody to have to deal with anything when it comes to football. For someone to truly be laying up in a hospital truly fighting for his life, nobody ever thinks about that when it comes to football. It’s truly a gut-wrenching feeling to think about that we come out here and play this game and that’s a real possibility that could take place.”

The Jets close out the season in Miami on Sunday. Rankins said it’s hard to prepare to play for a football game knowing what Hamlin is going through and his family is enduring.

“It’s tough. It’s unchartered territory,” Rankins said. “I’ve never been up here talking about a player who’s really fighting for his life right now in a hospital bed. I’ve never had to do that. It’s tough to think about that and have to go out there and do what we do.

“You just think about him being able to get out of there healthy. Nothing else matters at this point. Not the Dolphins. Not finishing the season strong. It’s all about watching Damar Hamlin being able to walk out of that hospital, being able to live his life the way he had intended to do before that hit.”