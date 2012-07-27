Darrelle Revis reports to camp

CORTLAND, N.Y. -- In the presence of his tight-knit circle, Darrelle Revis weighed his options carefully.

For months the All-Pro cornerback entertained the thought of staying behind as his Jets teammates made their trek upstate to training camp.

Revis factored in his current contract -- which ended his 36-day training camp holdout in 2010 -- the $1-million roster bonus he stood to lose if he didn't report to Cortland, and the three years that would have been tacked on to his four-year deal if he were a no-show.

And yet Revis still was "close" to sitting out again. But in the end, he chose Cortland.

"I just wanted to be here," said Revis, who said he came to the decision a couple of days ago. "I wanted to be around the team, and just play ball. That's my focal point: To just come in here and get prepared for the season."

" . . . I haven't been to a lot of training camps," he joked.

Revis arrived at SUNY Cortland's dormitories in his gray Mini Cooper. He still covets a new contract, one that will make him a Jet for life, he said. But until that big payday comes, he's focused on trying to "dominate again."

After months of noncommittal answers about his training camp status, a person within Revis' circle confirmed to The Associated Press last week that Revis would be attending. Before departing for Cortland, he chatted with Rex Ryan at their Florham Park practice facility. Revis told his coach: "I'm excited for the season and I'm ready to go."

"I mentioned the entire time I expected Darrelle to be here," Ryan said Thursday. "Obviously, it's great to have him. There's no question. You guys know how I feel about Darrelle. I'm happy he's here, I'm happy that everybody's here."

Despite signing a front-loaded, seven-year deal worth $46 million (which pays only $13.5 million over the next two seasons), Revis insisted he never said he was "unhappy" with it.

"I know what I signed a couple years ago," he said. "There were talks a couple years ago about a 'Band-Aid,' and that was that. Now, we're here and we have to move forward."

The cornerback said his agents, Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod, approached general manager Mike Tannenbaum this offseason about reworking his contract. The response, according to Revis, was "We'll deal with it later."

Although nothing appears imminent, he expressed faith in the Jets' front office and said he'd be open to discussing a new deal during the season. If he doesn't receive one, he will become a free agent after the 2013 season and avoid the franchise tag.

"Something's got to happen sooner or later in terms of my future with the team," Revis said. "I want to be here, and I hope Mike and [owner] Mr. Woody [Johnson] want me here."