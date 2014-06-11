Dee Milliner still limited by hamstring

Second-year cornerback Dee Milliner was in on a handful of plays in Wednesday's Organized Team Activity (OTA) session, but was kept out for precautionary reasons most of the way due to continued hamstring tightness.

Head coach Rex Ryan said Milliner didn't suffer a pulled hamstring, but the team wants to bring him along slowly so that he doesn't suffer any setbacks. Milliner is expected to do some work at next week's mandatory mini-camp, which is set for Tuesday through Thursday. It's uncertain how much work he'll get, however.