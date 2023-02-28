Jets play the waiting game at QB with Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jets continue to wait on Aaron Rodgers’ situation to be cleared up, but it hasn’t stopped them from staying in contact with Derek Carr.

General manager Joe Douglas said the Jets will meet with Carr for a second time this week at the NFL Combine. The former Raiders quarterback spent a couple of days in New Jersey two weekends ago meeting with Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and offensive assistant coaches.

“I can tell you that was a fantastic visit,” Douglas said Tuesday afternoon. “Enjoyed spending time with him. He’s the only quarterback I can really shed any light on with you guys since he’s the only quarterback that’s a free agent. I can say that he left a strong impression with everybody.”

Carr was released by the Raiders two weeks ago and can be signed now. The Jets could do that and have their quarterback situation settled for the next several years. The fact that the Jets or any other team still haven’t done that is a strong indication that the Rodgers’ domino needs to fall first.

The Jets seem to be comfortable waiting on Rodgers. They don’t want to rush to make a move if they have a chance to acquire an all-time great player. Carr is a four-time Pro Bowl player who could help the Jets make the playoffs; Rodgers is a four-time MVP who would improve the Jets more and make them a legitimate contender.

Douglas said they’ll be “ready to pull the trigger” on a deal for a quarterback when the times comes.

“It’s hard to put an exact timetable,” Douglas said. “I think everybody would like it done sooner rather than later but everyone has their own process. We have our process, exploring the market, exploring options. Each player has their own process of what they have going on.

“Can’t give a direct timetable, a specific timetable. When a decision is ready to be made, I feel very strongly we’re going to make the right decision for the Jets.”

Rodgers has emerged from his darkness retreat, but he still hasn’t shed any light on his future.

There remains the possibility that Rodgers will choose to return to Green Bay. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he hasn’t spoken to Rodgers since his retreat ended last week, and left the door open for a split in the relationship.

Gutekunst said that fourth-year quarterback Jordan Love “needs to play,” but Love won’t as long as Rodgers is in the picture.

When Gutekunst was asked if he still wants Rodgers to be the Packers’ quarterback, he said, “Our feelings haven’t changed about Aaron. But we need to have some of those conversations about our team, where it’s going and where’s he’s at before we go forward.”

Gutekunst also said “all options are on the table.” A decision on Rodgers is expected soon, and before the start of free agency on March 15.

That leaves the Jets as extremely interested bystanders who are still doing their due diligence with Carr and have contingency plans in place if they lose out on Rodgers and Carr. The nine-year veteran has also met with the Saints and reportedly will meet with the Carolina Panthers here at the Combine.

Douglas spoke highly of Carr from the time they spent together.

“Very authentic, ultra-intelligent, just very comfortable in his own skin and highly competitive,” Douglas said. “On the tape, you see the talent, you see the release, the velocity, the way he gets the ball out, the decision making, the accuracy. So a lot of things to like.”

So why not sign him now?

“I don’t want to speak for Derek,” Douglas said. “This is the first time that he’s been a free agent in his pro career. Being around him, seeing how smart a person he is, I know he’s going to be thorough with his process to make sure that him and his family end up in the right destination for them. We’re going to respect his process and then, again, we’ll be ready to make a decision when the time comes.”