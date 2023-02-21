Derek Carr 'had a great trip' to Jets, brother David says

The first on-the-record description of the Jets’ weekend meetings with quarterback Derek Carr came from his brother David on NFL Network.

“Derek had a great trip,” David, a former NFL quarterback and analyst for the network, said on the air Monday evening. “He went there to get a feel for how they work from the top down.”

He added that Derek “hit it off” with Jets coach Robert Saleh.

Indications are the Jets felt similarly, though there were no direct comments on the two days of meetings and meals in New Jersey.

The Jets have made it clear that they are looking to add an established quarterback this offseason, and Carr is among their top targets, who likely will include Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Tannehill. Lamar Jackson could be an option if the Ravens do not re-sign him or use their franchise tag on him.

Carr, a free agent after his release from the Raiders last week, made his first visit since that transaction to the Jets. He had visited with the Saints while the Raiders were trying to engineer a trade.

Though Carr has a head start on the rest of the quarterbacks who will be moving around the league in the coming weeks (free agency begins in the middle of March), he apparently is in no rush to make a decision.

“It’s gonna be a long process,” David Carr said. “He wants to do his due diligence and see as many places as he can to get a feel for what the best place for him will be.”

A starter since he entered the league as a second-round pick in 2014, Carr — who will turn 32 on March 28 — has thrown for 35,222 career yards and 217 touchdowns, both Raiders franchise records.