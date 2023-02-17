Derek Carr to visit with the Jets this weekend, source confirms

The Jets will meet with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr this weekend, a league source confirmed.

Carr, 31, became a free agent this week after Las Vegas released him on Tuesday before $40 million of his contract became guaranteed. He will visit with Jets officials at their practice facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The Raiders had hoped to trade Carr and reportedly had the framework of a deal in place with New Orleans. But Carr would not waive his no-trade clause and wanted to become a free agent and test the open market.

It’s no secret that the Jets are looking for a veteran quarterback to help lead this franchise. Jets owner Woody Johnson and coach Robert Saleh have publicly stated that they would do everything they can to bring in someone who can move this team forward.

Johnson said “absolutely” he would spend big money for a quarterback, calling it “the missing piece” for a team that failed to make the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year.

The Jets, who had a top 5 defense, got off to a 7-4 start and lost their final six games. They didn’t throw a touchdown pass in five of those last six games.

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, was benched twice last season and doesn’t appear to be the Jets’ long-term answer at quarterback anymore. They hope Wilson will be able to learn and develop from whichever veteran they bring in to run this offense after regressing last season.

Carr, a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2014, has started all 142 games he played in the NFL. He’s missed just four games, two of them at the end of this past season when the Raiders benched him. A four-time Pro Bowler, Carr has thrown for 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in his career.

The Jets do have a link to Carr. They hired Todd Downing this week as their passing game coordinator. Downing spent two seasons as the Raiders quarterbacks coach and one as their offensive coordinator from 2015-17. Carr made the Pro Bowl all three years and was an MVP candidate in 2017.

The Saints are said to still have interest in Carr, who met with New Orleans before his release. Other teams, including Carolina, also could be in the mix.

The Jets are expected to pursue Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he becomes available. Rodgers is currently on a four-day darkness retreat. When he emerges, he said would make a decision about his future.

Rodgers hasn’t committed to playing in 2023 yet. If he does, he could choose to stay in Green Bay, although the Jets recently hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to serve in the same role. Hackett and Rodgers remain close.

Still, the Jets can’t necessarily wait for Rodgers and potentially miss out on another quarterback who is high on their list.

The NFL Network was first to report the Carr visit.