Dolphins' Mike Pouncey calls Aaron Maybin 'joke'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- If you thought the Dolphins were going to take the high road on this one, think again. Miami center Mike Pouncey fired back at the Jets and Aaron Maybin Thursday, calling the outside linebacker "a joke."

The verbal jab was delivered in response to Maybin's comment on Wednesday on ESPNNewYork.com. He was quoted as saying of Dolphins running back Reggie Bush: "We want to knock him out, but we're going to do it legally."

Pouncey, a former Florida Gators teammate of Tim Tebow's, seized the opportunity to shoot back at the Jets by saying Maybin "won't even play enough to hurt Reggie."

But Pouncey's diatribe didn't end there. During an on-air spot on ESPN New York radio, he gave Jets safety LaRon Landry a pass for his comments about Bush being intimidated by Landry, but he wouldn't do the same for Maybin.

"I can respect LaRon Landry," Pouncey said. "He's a starter, he's a proven player in this league. For Aaron Maybin to open his mouth, I just don't understand it."

He then said Maybin, whom the Bills drafted 11th overall in 2009, is known as "one of the biggest busts in NFL history'' and added, "For him to open his mouth and say he's going to hurt our starting running back, no, we're not going to have that."

Maybin offered no rebuttal when told Pouncey called him "a joke."

"There was no trash talk coming from this side,'' Maybin said, clarifying that he meant the Jets need to stop Bush in order to win Sunday's game.

"However people wanted to take that out of context, that's fine, but I'm not going to get into it. Trash talk, it's all for the newspapers. I didn't have any of that for you yesterday. I don't have any today.''

Jet streams

Landry (heel), NTs Sione Po'uha (back) and Kenrick Ellis (knee), RB Joe McKnight (ankle), RB Bilal Powell (shoulder), and LB Bart Scott (toe) didn't practice. McKnight, according to special-teams coordinator Mike Westhoff, likely will be a game-time decision. TE Jeff Cumberland (wrist), C Nick Mangold (ankle) and S Eric Smith (knee) were limited in practice . . . It doesn't appear Landry will be fined for his Wednesday "headhunting" comment. While discussing Bush, the safety said he doesn't plan to stop his hard-hitting ways and headhunting, even if he's penalized. An NFL spokesman said of Landry's comments: "When appropriate, the league contacts teams about certain comments to remind them of their responsibility to play within the rules and that the comments will lead to close scrutiny of their play."