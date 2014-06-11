Eric Decker: Geno Smith's maturity impressive

Jets wide receiver Eric Decker isn't making any Geno Smith-Peyton Manning comparisons, but Decker has been impressed by the Jets' second-year quarterback's maturity.

"I didn’t get to see him as a person grow last year, but this offseason he’s taken that leadership role and he’s a very mature kid at the age he’s at," Decker said after Wednesday's practice. "We’re all out there busting our butts and he’s a guy that’s leading the charge. I think he’s done a good job of getting guys on the same page (and) making sure we’re coming to work and we’re motivated every day. Sometimes in the offseason if you’re not playing for something it can get hard at times, but he’s made sure guys are grinding. It’s good to see a leader at the quarterback position like that and him to be so mature at his age."