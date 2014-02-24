Ex-Jets LB Bart Scott joins 'The NFL Today'

Ex-Jets linebacker Bart Scott has been named a studio analyst for THE NFL TODAY, CBS announced Monday.

Scott will join James Brown, Bill Cowher, former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason and Tony Gonzalez.

Last season, Scott was a studio analyst on CBS Sports Network’s weekly Sunday pre-game show THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW. In addition to THE NFL TODAY, he will provide analysis across multiple platforms, contributing to INSIDE THE NFL on SHOWTIME and appearing in weekly segments on TOPS.

“Bart joining THE NFL TODAY is a natural progression from his outstanding work during his first season on TOPS," CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said in a press release. "Bart brings a dynamic personality and unique perspective as a recently retired player providing strong opinions on all the hot-button issues on a weekly basis. We are confident he will continue to bring that perspective and those opinions to THE NFL TODAY.”