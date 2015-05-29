Former Jets QB Matt Simms finds a new home in Buffalo with Rex Ryan

Matt Simms wasn't out of work long.

A day after the Jets released him, the Bills claimed him off waivers Friday and subsequently waived quarterback Jeff Tuel.

Simms, a third-string backup with the Jets, will reunite in Buffalo with former Jets coach Rex Ryan and his old quarterbacks coach David Lee.

Simms asked for his release from the Jets because he was likely the odd man out at the quarterback position with the arrival of fourth-round pick Bryce Petty, a source said.

The 26-year-old, who is the son of former Giants quarterback Phil Simms, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2013. The 6-3, 210-pound Simms completed 19 of 39 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown in four NFL games.