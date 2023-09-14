Garrett Wilson to any doubters: Catch ya later

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Garrett Wilson isn’t concerned about anyone jumping off of the Jets’ bandwagon with Aaron Rodgers done for the season. The wide receiver is confident the Jets can still accomplish what they set out to do.

The Jets were the NFL’s most hyped team heading into this season. Not anymore. After Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon against the Bills Monday night, the narrative changed quickly. Wilson, last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year, said he never paid attention to the outside noise in the first place.

“That’s fine. They’re outside,” Wilson said. “We control what’s in here. We believe. It’s never been about them. It’s always been about us. They can take it where they want to go. They were building us up. They can shoot us down. It’s just us. That’s the mindset here. It’s always been that way.”

The Jets have given the ball to Zach Wilson and are entrusting him to put the team in position to win and make the playoffs. Wilson hasn’t proven he can over his first two seasons. The Jets have expressed confidence and belief in him, though. Garrett Wilson said the goals remain the same with Zach Wilson running the offense.

“We have a great group of guys,” Wilson said. “Zach is more than capable for what our goals are. Nothing changes. We’re still on the chase. Every day is the chase. Nothing has changed.”

Garrett Wilson is always on the chase to be the best he can be. He made a brilliant touchdown catch Monday, tipping the ball to himself before grabbing the ball with Bills defensive back Tre’Davious White all over him. He said he’s got many more spectacular catches in his bag.

Wilson’s focus is on making sure he’s elevating his game each week and being sharp late in the season. That’s where the Jets faltered last year, losing their last six and missing the playoffs.

“It’s dog time,” Wilson said. “I’d like to think of myself as one of those. This is when I’m going to get my edge. This season’s a grind. I got a taste of it last year. If we want to get to where we want to be we have to hit our stride when it comes December.”

Hackett: Rodgers will return

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said he feels “horrible” for Aaron Rodgers that his season is over. But Hackett fully expects Rodgers to play next season.

“Oh yeah,” Hackett said. “Whenever Aaron’s got his mind set on something good luck for anybody who wants to change his mind.”

On Wednesday, Rodgers posted on Instagram, “I shall rise yet again.”