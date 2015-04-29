Geno Smith: I believe Jets are still my team

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Geno Smith is blocking out the noise as best he can.

Until told otherwise, he will continue to lead the Jets offense and prepare as if he's their starting quarterback.

"You have to expect anything [in the draft], but going out there, I believe this is my team," Smith said Wednesday during the second day of the Jets' three-day voluntary minicamp.

"I'm not going to sit here and talk about it. I want to lead this team the right way, and I want to continue to get better as a player. I really hate to talk about myself, because it's more about this team and the way that we're going. So whatever I can do to help this team as far as leadership, as far as on the field, off the field is my focus and that's what I try to do."

Some draft experts have linked the Jets to Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota at No. 6, while others have said the Jets need to trade up to get him because the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner won't get past No. 2.

But Smith said he's neither bothered nor interested in what others have to say about the Jets' quarterback situation.

"I don't listen to the outside noise. I don't think it's important at all," he said. "I don't think it motivates me. I am motivated by the fact that we need to win, and obviously we need to build chemistry and we need to learn this offense and really master this offense."

Smith is 11-18 as a starter with a .575 career completion percentage. He also has the second-lowest QBR (35.7) since 2010 (with a minimum of 30 games). Only Tim Tebow (33.4) is worse.

But he insisted his conversations with new general manager Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles have been good. "All things have been positive," Smith said.

But it remains to be seen how much the new regime truly values him. And Round 1 of Thursday night's draft could shed light on the organization's thinking and the direction it wants to take.

For now, though, Smith and his teammates are getting acclimated to Chan Gailey's new offense -- one where "things are wide open," according to Smith. "We get to flex out our tight ends a bunch, and use those guys as wideouts. You can see some spread principles in there. You can also see where we can run the ball . . . We have an opportunity here to use the full gamut of guys that we have on this offense."

The Jets traded for veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason, but he's not expected to be fully recovered from a broken leg until training camp. But if the Jets do decide to add Mariota or another QB to the mix, Smith will be ready.

"I'm always going to compete, no matter who is out there," he said.

Bowles favors Yankees

Bowles seemed far more interested in watching the Yankees-Rays game than talking to the media Wednesday afternoon. As a member of the PR staff went to turn off the TV in the news conference room, Bowles smiled and said: "You gotta leave the Yankees on. It's the bottom of the 10th." [The Yanks lost, 3-2, in 13 innings.] At the end of his session with reporters, Bowles, an Elizabeth, New Jersey, native, even shared his feelings on starter Masahiro Tanaka being placed on the 15-day disabled list. "That killed me," he said.

Jet streams

Nose tackle Damon Harrison signed his restricted free-agent tender. He'll earn $2.356 million this season . . . Bowles isn't sure what the timetable is for running back Stevan Ridley (ACL) or cornerback Dee Milliner (Achilles) . . . After missing Monday's voluntary session, wide receiver Jeremy Kerley and safety Calvin Pryor practiced . . . Defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson was not present for a second day.