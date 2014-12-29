Grading the Jets

OFFENSE

A- The question Jets fans are asking themselves right now: Where was this production earlier in the season? Geno Smith proved Sunday that there isn't a throw he can't make. Though the game mattered little overall, the Miamian had a career day in front of a large cheering section. Smith, who completed his first eight passes, set a single-game career best in yards (358) and tied a career best with three touchdown passes. He also became the first Jets quarterback since Ken O'Brien (Week 16, 1990) to lead the team to a win and finish with a perfect rating of 158.3. He did, however, commit his 41st turnover of the season on a second-quarter fumble that the Dolphins converted into a touchdown. But the good news is, he didn't throw an interception.

Eric Decker had a career day, finishing with 10 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown, setting a single-game personal high in receiving yards. Chris Owusu (rushing touchdown, 87-yard kick return) had a breakout game as well, and Chris Ivory and Jeff Cumberland also scored for the Jets, who put up 494 total yards of offense.

DEFENSE

BThe unit had a decent day, but allowed too many big plays. The biggest, of course, was Lamar Miller's 97-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter -- the longest in Dolphins history. Though the defense held Ryan Tannehill to 208 net passing yards, the group allowed Miami to rush for 179 yards, well above their average. Still, the defense made stops when it counted most. Muhammad Wilkerson, Demario Davis, David Harris, Quinton Coples and Sheldon Richardson combined for seven sacks of Tannehill, the most by a Jets team in the series history against Miami. The Jets' defense totaled 45 sacks this season, the most since 1998.

SPECIAL TEAMS

A- Save for Nick Folk's miss in the first quarter, the unit was superb. Owusu's 87-yard kick return was big, but the decision to call a fake punt was superb. The last time the Jets converted a fake punt for a first down was in 2012.

COACHING

B+You've got to hand it to Rex Ryan. He and his staff didn't allow the attention surrounding his uncertain future to affect his players. Kudos to special-teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey for drawing up the fake punt -- and Ryan for having the guts to call it when he did. But would it be too much to ask for Marty Mornhinweg to call a straightforward game just once? The Jets' offensive coordinator has a knack for derailing his own offense. Case in point: His decision to call a Jeremy Kerley Wildcat end-around pass to Smith with the team trailing by 3 in the third.