Grading the Jets

OFFENSE

D Geno Smith had an epic meltdown in the Music City, committing four turnovers, including two interceptions. Aside from a few good runs by Bilal Powell and Jeff Cumberland's 34-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, there was little to celebrate on offense. The line yielded five sacks and 11 total quarterback hits against the Titans.

DEFENSE

C- Thanks to Smith's miscues, Rex Ryan's defense was tested early and often. Though they were able to keep Chris Johnson relatively quiet (15 carries for 21 yards), the Jets couldn't keep the Titans out of the end zone. Quarterback Jake Locker had a field day against their secondary before he was carted off with a right hip injury. Making matters worse, the defense allowed Tennessee to capitalize on every one of Smith's turnovers. The Jets managed to sack Locker just twice. "We didn't play Jets football. We lost," repeated a despondent Muhammad Wilkerson.

SPECIAL TEAMS

C+ The Jets didn't put up any points in the first half except for Nick Folk's two field goals from 45 and 47 yards. (He also made the extra point on Cumberland's touchdown.) The Jets allowed a 35-yard, third-quarter punt return by Darius Reynaud, but averaged just 3.5 yards on two Jeremy Kerley punts. Clyde Gates, meanwhile, averaged 23 yards on two kickoff returns.

COACHINGD After spending so much time talking about reducing penalties, the Jets were flagged 12 times and charged with 10 penalties. Clearly, Ryan's push-ups for punishment isn't getting the point across. After last week's impressive showing against the Bills, the Jets defense also took a step back Sunday. And some of the play-calling against the Titans left much to be desired. Case in point: that fourth-and-1 pitch to Alex Green for a loss of 2 yards. "Yeah, it looked like it was defended pretty well," a frustrated Ryan said of the Titans' stop on Green. "They had two guys standing there."